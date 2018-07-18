US metals tariffs worrisome, Rajya Sabha told

India has also imposed 10-20% additional duties on 29 items, which will be enforced from 4 August. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said it is concerned about the imposition of additional duties by the US on items from India and has moved the World Trade Organization (WTO) appellate body, which will hear both sides on 19 and 20 July.

Replying to supplementaries in the Rajya Sabha, minister of state for commerce and industry C. R. Chaudhary said India as a retaliatory action to the US has also slapped additional duties of 10-20% on as many as 29 items which will come into force on 4 August.

The minister said the US has imposed 25% additional duty on steel and 10% on aluminium from India. He said such duties have been imposed not just on items from India but also from China, Japan, the EU, Canada and Mexico.

“We have on June 20 moved the disputes settlement committee, which is an appellate body, and said it is discriminatory. The hearing on this is on July 19 and 20 before the authority. The appellate authority will hear both India and the US on this issue,” he said.

Chaudhary added India has called for ending protectionism at various forums. “India has also imposed 10-20% additional duties on 29 items, which will be enforced from 4 August. The government is very concerned about this problem,” he told the House.