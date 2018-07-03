Blow to Congress as Gujarat MLA joins BJP

Kunvarji Bavalia, legislator from Jasdan in Saurashtra.

Ahmedabad: In a major blow to the Congress in Gujarat, a powerful Koli leader and Congress legislator from Jasdan in Saurashtra region, Kunvarji Bavalia, has joined the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bavalia submitted his resignation on Tuesday morning to assembly speaker Rajendra Trivedi before taking oath as a minister in the BJP government. His portfolio is yet to be announced.

A four-time MLA from Jasdan and a former MP, last week he met BJP president Amit Shah who was in the state to chalk out a strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel announced Bavalia’s resignation from the Congress at a press conference in Gandhinagar.

Bavalia had been visibly upset with the promotion of new leaders to key party posts in Gujarat. His departure may come as a huge setback for the Congress, especially in Saurashtra.

Last week Indranil Rajyaguru, a prominent leader from Rajkot, the main city in Saurashtra, quit Congress. Rajyaguru, had unsuccessfully contested against Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani in Rajkot constituency last year.

Both the leaders have a hold in Saurashtra, an area where farm distress and unemployment helped the Congress win 79 seats in the 2017 state elections, up from 61 in 2012, as it gave the BJP one of its toughest electoral challenges in Gujarat in the last two decades.

Gujarat, home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, is the only state other than Rajasthan where the BJP won all the Lok Sabha seats in 2014. For the BJP to achieve its target of 300 seats in the 2019 general elections, Gujarat will have to play a crucial role.

For the ruling party to retain all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, Saurashtra plays an important role as the region has eight of these seats (including one in Kutch). Bavaliya also won the Lok Sabha seat from Rajkot in 2009.

He was unhappy as Paresh Dhanani, Congress MLA from Amreli, was chosen over him as leader of the Opposition, according to a BJP party official who did not wish to be named.

The Congress, it seems, is facing a tough time putting its house in order in Gujarat. While the 2017 state elections were seen as marking a Congress revival, it also saw many of its senior state leaders losing to BJP candidates.

The emergence of many new leaders seems to have upset the senior order in the party.

In a joint press statement by Dhanani and Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda, the party said the BJP’s popularity in Gujarat is declining, which is why the ruling party is trying to poach leaders from the Congress.

On June 24, Bavaliya had addressed a gathering of Koli community where he said that he had failed to develop his constituency of Jasdan as he was in the Opposition and not the ruling party.

The BJP already has a prominent Koli face in Parshottam Solanki, an MLA from Bhavanagar (rural) who is reportedly not keeping well and Bavaliya’s entry is as an attempt to project an alternative Koli face ahead of the 2019 elections.

The Congress meanwhile seems to have rushed to do some damage control as Bhola Gohil, a former MLA from Jasdan, re-joined the party. He had cross-voted in favour of the BJP during the Rajya Sabha elections in 2017. This had led to his expulsion from the party.