Kerala floods; Government exempts relief goods from customs duty, IGST

The government has declared the floods in Kerala a “calamity of severe nature”. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Goods imported or supplied for flood relief operations in Kerala will be exempt from basic customs duty and Integrated goods and services tax (IGST) , Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday . The notification is likely to be issued tomorrow, according to sources.

“India stands with Kerala in this hour of need. Central Government is exempting basic customs duty and IGST for the consignments of aid and relief materials being despatched or imported from abroad for the affected people,” Goyal said in a tweet. The tax exemptions will be valid till 31 December 2018.

Kerala has been hit hard by devastating rains and floods leading to loss of lives and damage to property. Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to the Union Finance Minister, requesting for a general exemption of customs duty and IGST for consignments being despatched or imported from abroad for relief works in the state.