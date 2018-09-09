Prashant Kishor won’t work with BJP for Elections 2019

Prashant Kishor, who runs the advocacy group Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC), has denied rumours of joining politics. Photo: Reuters

Hyderabad: Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday denied rumours that he plans to join politics. Speaking at an event at the Indian School of Business, Kishor, who runs the advocacy group Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC), also denied that he would work with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“The media will be wrong again. I decided to stay back at IPAC because of the Uttar Pradesh elections (which the BJP won). We had a plan for the Congress and they liked it but we were humbled. You can have a plan and it can still be a disaster if you can’t execute it,” said Kishor.

He added that IPAC had taken up political campaigning for the Congress in the 2017 Punjab elections as a challenge to essentially defeat the Aam Aadmi Party, which was then expected to sweep the state.

When asked about his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and why he stopped working with him post the 2014 elections, Kishor said it was primarily due to his idea of allowing lateral entry into the government. “They opened up about 10 posts now and there was a hue and cry. I wanted it then (in 2015) to be done in two or three months. My sense is that people around him might have advised him to not do it,” said Kishor.