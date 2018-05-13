Tax cases against P. Chidambaram Congress’s Nawaz Sharif moment: Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman pointed out that the Pakistan Supreme Court had disqualified Nawaz Sharif from holding office because of not disclosing assets held in foreign countries. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday described the charge sheets against former Union minister P. Chidambaram’s family members as the “Nawaz Sharif moment” of the Congress, a reference to Pakistan Supreme Court’s decision disqualifying its former prime minister from holding office because of non-disclosure of assets and income earned abroad.

“The parallels cannot be missed out in this case. I am wondering if for Congress party in India, we are seeing the Nawaz Sharif moment,” she told reporters here. The income-tax department on 11 May filed charge sheets against Chidambaram’s wife Nalini, son Karti, daughter-in-law Srinidhi and a firm under the Black Money Act for allegedly not disclosing their foreign assets. Sitharaman asked if Congress president Rahul Gandhi would investigate the issue involving his party’s senior leader.

“The Congress party president, incidentally who is also out on bail on some financial transactions which are questionable, should certainly comment and tell the entire party and people of India whether he is going to investigate this,” she said.

Sitharaman pointed out that the Pakistan Supreme Court had disqualified Sharif from holding office because of not disclosing assets held in foreign countries. Sitharaman said the law on black money was brought in by the Modi government because it had pledged to fight black money held in India and abroad before the last Lok Sabha elections.

The chargesheets have been filed by the I-T department before a special court in Chennai under section 50 of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, officials had said.

Separately, Sitharaman dubbed as a “serious disclosure” Sharif publicly acknowledging that militant organizations were active in his country and said it proved India’s position that the handlers of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack were in Pakistan.