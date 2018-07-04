Why cities are witnessing ‘urban chipko’ movements

People protest in New Delhi against a plan to fell trees for building houses for government employees. Photo: Sonu Mehta/HT

New Delhi: In the summer of 2017, Anil Sood began tracking two seemingly unrelated things—the daily air quality index values for Delhi and a nascent plan to redevelop a set of government housing colonies along the capital’s ecologically sensitive southern ridge. “I couldn’t get any details on the colonies despite filing right to information requests,” says Sood, who is president of Chetna, an NGO. When the government’s own impact assessment report finally revealed in late-June that over 14,000 trees would have to be chopped, a volley of protest broke loose—Sood along with others approached the national green tribunal, an online petition went viral, and people started showing up at the colonies to hug the remaining trees.

“I don’t live near these colonies, but if so many trees are chopped, Delhi would soon become a desert,” Sood says. A few days after the protests began, the capital’s air quality reached the ‘satisfactory’ mark for the first time since Sood began tracking, roughly a year ago. In a city which has lost over 50,000 trees for the metro project alone, a combination of air pollution, recent large-scale dust storms and a precarious water situation had perhaps made trees an issue worth standing up for.

Even the urban affairs ministry was taken aback by the intensity of protest. After initially claiming that replantation would eventually increase overall green cover, the ministry had to back down and promised a complete review.

“It’s a pity that the tree cutting for the metro wasn’t a point of mobilization in the city. But I think people learnt from that,” said Amita Baviskar, an environmental sociologist with the Institute of Economic Growth. “If people are really convinced that a minimal amount of trees are being cut, and compensatory trees will be planted in-situ and not somewhere far away, we wouldn’t have protests. Unfortunately, there is no faith among residents that city governments would do the right thing,” she added.

That lack of faith has spread across many Indian cities spawning a number of city-wide ‘urban chipko’ movements in its wake. In Mumbai, for example, Zoru Bhathena began tracking every newspaper notification on tree felling in 2016. “Once you show up and object, somebody has to answer that objection. If there is a genuine reason, they’ll answer,” he said. “Most times, nobody has even studied if the tree is coming the way or not. The intensity of tree cutting seen in Indian cities does not happen anywhere else in the world. Mumbai loses about 2000 trees every month, on average. It happens only because people aren’t bothered. But now, people have begun to wake up,” Bhathena said.

As Indian cities grow, tree loss is increasingly being treated as an inevitability, with Bengaluru’s metro project alone pulling down 15,000 trees, said Vinay Sreenivasa, a Bengaluru-based environment activist. “Transplantation is also not the solution because we need trees on the streets for a reason. Streets are also for pedestrians who need trees,” he said.

But since trees aren’t yet viewed as an integral part of city’s “infrastructure”, studies show 96% of Mumbai surface area is concretised. Delhi has less than one tree per resident. In contrast, Singapore has committed to put a green open space within 400 metres of every resident, treating trees on par with access to mass transit. The urban ministry’s own urban greening guidelines show almost no Indian city, including Delhi, comes close to minimal open space requirements prescribed by the World Health Organisation.

Given the current failure to meet even the minimum standards, to portray those who oppose further loss of trees as anti-housing or anti-development puts them in a “bizarre situation”, said Harini Nagendra, professor of sustainability at Azim Premji Univesity. “Often, no effort is made to engage citizens and minimise the number of trees being cut, whether it is a metro rail or any other project. The engineering plan assumes there are no trees,” she said.

This is not just about trees, Baviskar added, “but a debate on what our cities should be.”

Madhurima Nandy from Bengaluru contributed to this story