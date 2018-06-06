AAP resolution on statehood for Delhi tabled in assembly

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Reviving a politically sensitive debate, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday tabled a government resolution seeking full statehood status for the national capital.

The resolution was tabled on the first day of a special three-day session of the Delhi assembly called by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to discuss the issue.

Stressed the need for statehood, Sisodia said the reason the Delhi government had failed to implement proposals such as the Jan Lokpal bill, Mohalla Sabha and doorstep delivery of services was that it lacked absolute power.

“The AAP is a party that was born out of a movement. The main purpose of the movement was to bring the Jan Lokpal bill. We started working on it as soon as we came to power but the government in Delhi needs to take permission from the central government. This would not have been a problem if Delhi had statehood,” Sisodia said.

He said that if Delhi had statehood, the government would be able to implement more decisions without interference from the central government or the Lieutenant Governor.

Being a special state, matters relating land, law and order in Delhi come under the central home ministry.

“Keeping in view the aspirations of the people of Delhi for a better quality of life…Also noting that all the major political parties have supported the idea of full statehood to Delhi in their respective manifestos, this House resolves that the National Capital Territory of Delhi should be granted full statehood immediately,” the resolution said.