National Herald case: SC allows department to continue tax reassessment of Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned a case relating to a challenge to the income tax reassessment in connection with the National Herald case to be heard on 8 January.

The court, however, allowed the tax department to carry out the income tax reassessment. Any order passed by it would be subject to the final order of the apex court.

The appeal was brought by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi against a Delhi high court order refusing to grant them relief against reopening of their income tax assessments for 2011-12 by the tax department.

On 10 September, a bench of justices S. Ravindra Bhat and A.K. Chawla of the Delhi High Court had dismissed a challenge to review tax assessments of the Gandhis in connection with the National Herald newspaper, since material facts had been concealed.

The Congress leaders had moved the Delhi High Court after the I-T department served them a notice in March saying that their tax filings were set to be reviewed.

The two Congress leaders along with Young India Pvt. Ltd, in which they were directors, were faced with an investigation by the tax department for transactions dating back to 2011-12 after the Delhi High Court allowed the same in 2017.

The case at that time was based on a private criminal complaint lodged by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy, alleging cheating, conspiracy and criminal breach of trust in the acquisition of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), the publisher of National Herald newspaper, by Young India through assignment of a Rs 90 crore loan for Rs 50 lakh by the Congress party.

The I-T department had already issued a demand notice for Rs 249.15 crore to Young India for the assessment year 2011-12.