 Congress in poll mode, sets up three panels for 2019 elections - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Politics

Congress in poll mode, sets up three panels for 2019 elections

The core, manifesto and publicity committees include veteran leaders as well as the younger leadership

Last Published: Sat, Aug 25 2018. 05 51 PM IST
Anuja
Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Photo: Vipin Kumar/HT
Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Photo: Vipin Kumar/HT

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi led-Congress party on Saturday formed three internal committees with an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. These includes a core committee, a manifesto committee and a publicity committee. The three committees are marked by the presence of several veteran leaders and few from the younger brigade.

The nine-member core group committee includes newly appointed treasure Ahmed Patel, organisational general secretary in-charge Ashok Gehlot, senior management parliamentarians and party leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jairam Ramesh, A K Antony, K C Venugopal and communications chief Randeep Surjewala.

The 19-member manifesto committee includes a mixed group of leaders, including former finance minister P Chidambaram, Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and parliamentarians like Sushmita Dev and Rajeev Gowda, among others.

The publicity committee is a 13-member body, which includes senior leaders such as Milind Deora, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, newly appointed Rajya Sabha member Kumar Ketkar and social media head Divya Spandana.

The list of the committees were announced by Ashok Gehlot in a press release on Saturday afternoon.

First Published: Sat, Aug 25 2018. 05 31 PM IST
Topics: Congress 2019 elections Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Chidambaram

More From Politics »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »