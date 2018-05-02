Left Front fields candidate for Maheshtala assembly by-poll, expects Congress support

Left Front chairman and CPM leader Biman Bose said his party has had discussions with the Congress. File photo: PTI

Kolkata: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM-led Left Front on Wednesday announced that its former youth leader Prabhat Choudhury will contest an upcoming assembly by-poll, amid indications that the Congress may back him.

Both the CPM and Congress have previously said that they were looking to join forces for the by-poll to the Maheshtala assembly constituency in southwest Kolkata.

When asked, Left Front chairman and CPM leader Biman Bose said his party has had discussions with the Congress.

State Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Choudhury wasn’t immediately available for comments. However, one of his close aides said the Congress was likely to back Choudhury. This person asked not to be named.

In the 2016 assembly election, which the Left Front and the Congress fought in alliance, the CPM had fielded Samik Lahiri in this constituency, but he was defeated by the Trinamool Congress’ sitting legislator Kasturi Das by 12,452 votes. She died in February.