Left Front fields candidate for Maheshtala assembly by-poll, expects Congress support
Kolkata: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM-led Left Front on Wednesday announced that its former youth leader Prabhat Choudhury will contest an upcoming assembly by-poll, amid indications that the Congress may back him.
Both the CPM and Congress have previously said that they were looking to join forces for the by-poll to the Maheshtala assembly constituency in southwest Kolkata.
When asked, Left Front chairman and CPM leader Biman Bose said his party has had discussions with the Congress.
State Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Choudhury wasn’t immediately available for comments. However, one of his close aides said the Congress was likely to back Choudhury. This person asked not to be named.
In the 2016 assembly election, which the Left Front and the Congress fought in alliance, the CPM had fielded Samik Lahiri in this constituency, but he was defeated by the Trinamool Congress’ sitting legislator Kasturi Das by 12,452 votes. She died in February.
Latest News »
Aadhaar Act was ‘in pith and substance’ a money bill: Govt to Supreme Court
SC asks directors of Unitech, its subsidiaries to submit details of personal assets
NCLT reserves its order in Tata – Mistry case
Reducing levies seen as key to success of new telecom policy
IndoStar Capital Finance to launch Rs1,844 crore IPO on 9 May
Mark to Market »
Efficiency and cost rationalization measures buoy Concor
GST revenue collection in April tops Rs1 trillion, but too early to celebrate
Old risks may revisit road firms if Macquarie’s bid turns trendsetter in TOT projects
Dabur India’s results show why Indian FMCG valuations are crazier than some FANG stocks
Aluminium shares may tag fundamentals more closely as sanctions’ shadow shortens