Buy Indian, help Indians, urges Modi

New Delhi: Ahead of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi which falls on 2 October this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged Indians to buy products made by Indians.

“We are celebrating 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi; we should always remember that every time we buy a product, it should benefit Indians, especially those who have done hard work, invested money and used their skill and talent for the product,” Modi said in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. “This was the message of Mahatma Gandhi, and if we follow these steps shown by Gandhi, it will have a lasting impact on the lives of poor people,” he added.

“On 2nd October, we would also celebrate Shastri Ji’s birthday. His gentle personality makes every Indian feel proud. His slogan of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ reflects his magnanimous personality,” Modi said.

Modi said the real message of Gandhi was that people can help transform the lives of poor and weaker sections by following the path shown by him. The Prime Minister said the biggest contribution of Gandhi was that he made every Indian believe that the person was essential for the development of the country and made the freedom struggle a mass movement by connecting people of different backgrounds.

PM elaborated that Gandhi had shown a vision to people on issues related to farmers, villages, protection of the rights of labourers, cleanliness, and importance of education.