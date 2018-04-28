Jammu and Kashmir cabinet reshuffle on 30 April, says deputy CM Nirmal Singh
Jammu and Kashmir deputy CM Nirmal Singh says the oath ceremony will take place at 12 noon on 30 April
Last Published: Sat, Apr 28 2018. 11 59 PM IST
Jammu: The People’s Democratic Party-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir will undertake a major reshuffle of the state cabinet, including induction of some new ministers, on 30 April, deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh said on late Saturday.
The reshuffle comes within a fortnight of the ruling partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asking all its ministers in the state government to resign soon after two party ministers resigned over the Kathua rape and murder case.
“The oath ceremony will take place at 12 noon on 30 April,” Singh told PTI.
However, he said the list of the inductees is yet to be finalised and some new ministers will be inducted from the BJP as well.
First Published: Sat, Apr 28 2018. 11 54 PM IST
Latest News »
- Red Fort row: MoU only for maintenance, limited access to non-core areas, says govt
- Narendra Modi China visit: Congress accuses of compromising India’s defence, strategic interests
- ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ gets $106 million, second-biggest US debut
- Fortis board to meet on 10 May to decide on binding bids
- Electricity reached all Indian villages on Saturday
Latest News »
Electricity reached all Indian villages on Saturday
Yes Bank confident of Fortis Healthcare fetching good valuation
West Bengal panchayat polls: Mamta govt seeks additional force from other states
Trump says planning for Kim meeting ‘going very well’, potential locations narrowed down
China seeks FTA with India to boost trade opportunities
Mark to Market »
Maruti Suzuki’s March quarter earnings miss won’t dent its valuations
Why Reliance Jio’s March quarter result is bad news for telcos
SBI Life needs protection for future profitability
Will Yes Bank’s March quarter results help it bridge valuation gap with peers?
How can rural demand revive if rural distress is knocking at the door?