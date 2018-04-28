 Jammu and Kashmir cabinet reshuffle on 30 April, says deputy CM Nirmal Singh - Livemint
Jammu and Kashmir cabinet reshuffle on 30 April, says deputy CM Nirmal Singh

Jammu and Kashmir deputy CM Nirmal Singh says the oath ceremony will take place at 12 noon on 30 April
Last Published: Sat, Apr 28 2018. 11 59 PM IST
PTI
Jammu and Kashmir deputy CM Nirmal Singh said the list of the inductees is yet to be finalised and some new ministers will be inducted from the BJP as well.
Jammu: The People’s Democratic Party-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir will undertake a major reshuffle of the state cabinet, including induction of some new ministers, on 30 April, deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh said on late Saturday.

The reshuffle comes within a fortnight of the ruling partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asking all its ministers in the state government to resign soon after two party ministers resigned over the Kathua rape and murder case.

“The oath ceremony will take place at 12 noon on 30 April,” Singh told PTI.

However, he said the list of the inductees is yet to be finalised and some new ministers will be inducted from the BJP as well.

First Published: Sat, Apr 28 2018. 11 54 PM IST
