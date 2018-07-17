Rahul Gandhi sets up Congress working committee; first meet on 22 July

Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi: Less than a year to go for general elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday constituted his first Congress Working Committee—with 23 permanent members and 19 special invitees.

CWC, the party’s highest decision-making body, has a fair representation from younger leaders including Gaurav Gogoi, R.P.N Singh and Randeep Surjewala.

This is the first CWC constituted under the leadership of Gandhi, who took over as President of the opposition party last year.

The first meeting of the committee has been set for 22 July. It will be of an “extended working committee” as Gandhi has also invited all state unit presidents and Congress legislative party leaders from states.

CWC, which acts as an advisory panel on all key decisions of the party, had not been in place since a plenary session in March. The committee also has some veteran leaders on it, including Motilal Vohra, Ashok Gehlot and A.K. Antony.

PTI contributed to the story.