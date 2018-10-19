More than 50 people killed as train runs over amid Dusshera celebrations in Amritsar

A crowd gathers at the site of train accident in Amritsar on Friday. Photo: AP

New Delhi: Dusshera celebrations in Amritsar turned into mourning on Friday as over 50 people were killed and many injured when a train ran over them in Jora Phatak near Amritsar.

According to local government officers, Dusshera celebrations were taking place near the railway tracks when around 6.30 pm effigies of Ravana was being burnt along with crackers when people started moving towards track. Among the noise, nobody noticed the upcoming train and led to the mishap.

A senior Punjab police official on condition of anonymity said, “More than 50 casualties have already been identified and right now we are busy evacuating injured to the hospitals. Being night there are some difficulties in evacuation operations.”

According to the Northern Railways as per initial information at gate number 27 between Amritsar and My during Dusshera celebration and Ravan dahan was taking place some incident had occurred and people started rushing towards closed gate number 27 while a DMU train number 74943 was passing the closed gate. The incidental information is being collected.”