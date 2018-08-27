New Delhi: The Railways is likely to soon revise the flexi-fare scheme in premium trains such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto to bring in some relief for passengers, news agency PTI reported, citing sources. In an experiment, the Railways is planning to suspend the scheme temporarily during lean months in some identified trains that are seeing occupancy as low as 30%, the report said. Recently, government auditor CAG in a report had come down hard on the Railways for the flexi-fare prices. The auditor noted that a comparison with airfares for 13 sectors showed that travelling in planes was cheaper than in train for a large number of routes.

When compared to the cost and time taken for travel by premium trains, air fare became a cheaper and preferable mode of travel, the auditor said.

The flexi-fare system, currently applicable in premium trains such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto, was implemented in 2016. Under the flexi-fare system, base fares increase from 10% to 50% with every 10% of berths booked.

Railways is considering a revision in flexi-fare system in the lines of a formula used in the Humsafar trains in which the first 50 per cent berths are sold at a 15% higher price than the base price of A/C-3 tier mail and express train tickets, the PTI report said. The slabs will go up with every 10% of the berths sold thereafter.

In less busy routes, Railways is also mulling options to offer special discounts under the flexi-fare scheme, the report said.

In another move, Railways will replace loss-making AC II-tier coaches in premium trains like Rajdhani and Duronto with AC-III tier. This will be initially applicable to those trains where the number of AC-II passengers is low, and at least 250 such coaches across the country may be replaced.

“We have decided to get more AC-III tier coaches because they generate more revenue for us,” Chairman Railway Board Ashwani Lohani said, without giving a deadline for replacement of the coaches.

If such a replacement is done, for example, in the 50 Rajdhani trains, officials said, it will create around 14,400 additional berths for AC-III passengers.

With Agency Inputs