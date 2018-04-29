Shouldn’t water conservation be a social responsibility, asks PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi has invited students to join the government for a Swachh Bharat summer internship. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to conserve water as a matter of social responsibility in the run-up to the coming rainy season.

Addressing the nation during his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat, Modi said that the government was leaving no stone unturned for water conservation, having spent Rs35,000 crore on it in 2017-18.

“We are told in the future, wars will be fought over water. Shouldn’t water conservation be a social responsibility? It should be everyone’s responsibility. April, May, June, July are the best months for rain water conservation. We will benefit if we prepare for it in advance,” he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier this month said that rainfall is likely to be normal during the June-to-September south-west monsoon season.

Modi said huge efforts have been made towards water conservation and management in the last three years. The budget of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has also been used for water conservation.

“In addition to MGNREGA, about Rs32,000 crore have been spent on water conservation and management each year. In 2017-18 of the total expenditure of Rs64,000 crore, around 55% which amounts to approximately Rs35,000 crore, were spent on water conservation. Around 150 lakh hectares of land benefitted through water conservation in the last three years,” he said.

Modi also invited students to join the government for a Swachh Bharat Summer Internship.

“I want to invite you for a new task during your vacations. The concept of summer internship is gaining traction and youth are also on the lookout for such opportunities. This is a unique experience and will also give a boost to cleanliness,” he said.

The programme will be undertaken by three ministries—sports, HRD and the drinking water. Interns who show excellent work will be given national awards and everyone completing the internship will get a special certificate.

Registration for the internship is open till 15 May. The internship programme which will be conducted from 1 May to 31 July will require candidates to undertake at least 100 hours of work and to visit one or more villages and conduct activities of their choice. Activities can be related to communication including awareness programmes, solid waste management activities or providing support in the construction of toilets. Students will have to submit an online report at the end of their internship.