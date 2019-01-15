 Supreme Court bans transportation of extracted coal lying at various sites in Meghalaya - Livemint
Supreme Court bans transportation of extracted coal lying at various sites in Meghalaya

Last Published: Tue, Jan 15 2019. 09 35 PM IST
PTI
Photo: HT
Photo: HT

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday banned the transportation of extracted coal lying at various sites in Meghalaya which has had no success in rescuing 15 miners trapped inside an illegal rat-hole coal mine for almost a month.

The order was passed by a bench comprising justices A K Sikri and S A Nazeer which refused the plea of miners to allow them to transport the extracted coal at various places.

The bench issued notice to the Meghalaya Government, the Centre and others seeking their response on various issues connected with coal mining in the state and posted the matter for hearing February 19.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

First Published: Tue, Jan 15 2019. 09 35 PM IST
Topics: Supreme Court extracted coal Meghalaya A K Sikri S A Nazeer

