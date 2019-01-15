Supreme Court bans transportation of extracted coal lying at various sites in Meghalaya
The order was passed by a bench comprising justices A K Sikri and S A Nazeer which refused the plea of miners to allow them to transport the extracted coal at various places.
Last Published: Tue, Jan 15 2019. 09 35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday banned the transportation of extracted coal lying at various sites in Meghalaya which has had no success in rescuing 15 miners trapped inside an illegal rat-hole coal mine for almost a month.
The order was passed by a bench comprising justices A K Sikri and S A Nazeer which refused the plea of miners to allow them to transport the extracted coal at various places.
The bench issued notice to the Meghalaya Government, the Centre and others seeking their response on various issues connected with coal mining in the state and posted the matter for hearing February 19.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
First Published: Tue, Jan 15 2019. 09 35 PM IST
More From Politics »
- Civil aviation ministry moots corridor for flying drones
- Sri Lanka says has $300 million loan offer from Bank of China, may increase to $1 billion
- Javadekar hints at implementing SC, ST, OBC quota in private colleges and universities too
- PM Narendra Modi slams LDF govt over Sabarimala issue
- India strongly condemns car bomb attack in Kabul
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Civil aviation ministry moots corridor for flying drones
- Supreme Court bans transportation of extracted coal lying at various sites in Meghalaya
- Apple loses bid to undo $440 million judgment in VirnetX patent case
- Netflix leads Wall Street higher, bank earnings disappoint
- Netflix raising prices for 58 million US subscribers as costs rise
Mark to Market »
- Roads sector: Toll collections set to surge, but risks loom for developers
- Retail inflation moves past RBI target. Is a rate cut coming?
- What easing GST compliance norms mean for credit ratings of SMEs
- A reality check on the reform narrative that drove Indian equities higher
- Are forced bank mergers an emerging risk for investors?