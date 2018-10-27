Parties that join hands with Congress will be wiped out: Rajnath Singh

Home minister Rajnath Singh. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Hyderabad: In a jibe at the Congress, union home minister Rajnath Singh said Opposition parties that join hands with the former will get cheated and will the run a “Me Too” campaign over it.

Both the Congress and Opposition parties had no agenda other than stopping Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he added.

“All the opposition parties want to work together to defeat the BJP. That is fine. But at least have an agenda. I want to remind all the opposition parties that whoever goes with Congress will be wiped out,” Singh stated, while addressing delegates at the Bharatiya Jana Yuva Morcha’s ‘Vijaya Lakshmi Maha Adhiveshan’ programme in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The home minister also asserted that the Congress put its political interests before the nation’s interests in the past, pointing out that former prime minister Indira Gandhi had imposed emergency in 1975 after losing the elections. “She turned the whole country into a jail and lakhs of people were incarcerated. At that time, all the opposition parties decide to join hands to defeat the Congress. Back then we were working under the Bharatiya Jan Sangh’s banner.”

He also castigated Congress president Rahul Gandhi for constantly talking about the Rafale deal in public, stating that the BJP-led Centre got a much better deal than what was originally planned by the UPA government. “We got battle ready aircraft. And they (Congress) are asking us about the cost of nuts and bolts, and are compromising the nation’s security.”

Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb, who also participated in the event, raised questions about the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme (under which all farmers owning land are given Rs 4,000 per acre in both Rabi and Kharif seasons to bear costs), which was launched by Telangana caretaker chief minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi supremo K. Chandrashekhar Rao earlier this year.

“K. Chandrashekhar Rao started a scheme to give farmers Rs.8,000 per acre, whether he has one acre or 100. But you are not seeing whether a man with 100 acres is even farming, and even the rich are getting the income,” Deb said.

Tripura had taken a number of government services online and his government had ushered the state towards transparency, he added.

After the inaugural session on Saturday, other BJP leaders such as defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Maharastra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis were also slated to attend the event later in the day. The ‘Vijaya Lakshmi Maha Adhiveshan’ programme’ gains significance as Telangana goes to polls on 7 December, and the event is seen as an exercise to boost the BJP’s confidence in the state.