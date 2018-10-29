SC orders impounding of 10-year old diesel, 15- year old petrol vehicles in NCR to control pollution

Last week, the apex court clarified that only vehicles compliant with the Bharat Stage VI emission standards would be allowed to be sold from 1 April, 2020.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on transport authorities, asking them not to allow plying of petrol and diesel vehicles over 15 and 10 years, respectively, in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Citing the pollution problem in the NCR as ‘critical’, a bench headed by Justice Madan B. Lokur asked the transport authorities to impound such vehicles, if found plying.

It also directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to set up a social media account where citizens could lodge complaints regarding pollution in Delhi. Delhi’s transport department and the CPCB have also been asked to make advertisements to create awareness about pollution.

In November 2014, the NGT had ordered all vehicles that are more than 15 years old from plying on Delhi’s roads.

A series of orders have been passed by the apex court over the years to try and curb growing pollution in the NCR under public interest litigation by environmentalist M.C. Mehta.

