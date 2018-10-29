SC orders impounding of 10-year old diesel, 15- year old petrol vehicles in NCR to control pollution
Supreme Court also directs the CPCB to set up a social media account where citizens could lodge complaints regarding pollution in Delhi
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on transport authorities, asking them not to allow plying of petrol and diesel vehicles over 15 and 10 years, respectively, in the National Capital Region (NCR).
Citing the pollution problem in the NCR as ‘critical’, a bench headed by Justice Madan B. Lokur asked the transport authorities to impound such vehicles, if found plying.
It also directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to set up a social media account where citizens could lodge complaints regarding pollution in Delhi. Delhi’s transport department and the CPCB have also been asked to make advertisements to create awareness about pollution.
In November 2014, the NGT had ordered all vehicles that are more than 15 years old from plying on Delhi’s roads.
A series of orders have been passed by the apex court over the years to try and curb growing pollution in the NCR under public interest litigation by environmentalist M.C. Mehta.
Last week, the apex court clarified that only vehicles compliant with the Bharat Stage VI emission standards would be allowed to be sold from 1 April, 2020.
More From Politics »
- YSRCP demands probe from external agency in Jagan attack
- Sardar Patel statue inauguration on Wednesday: World’s tallest statue in 10 points
- Train 18, India’s first engine-less train: 160 km/hour, Wi-Fi, automatic doors and other features in 10 points
- SC to decide on dates, bench for final Babri Masjid hearing in January
- 78 special trains for Diwali, Chhath rush: 5 things to know
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- #MeToo: Tata ends ties with Suhel Seth after sexual misconduct allegations
- India, Japan sign $75 billion currency swap agreement
- Gold prices today remain near 6-year high, silver edges lower
- RBI allows banks for fire audit of currency chests by approved agencies
- Gold prices likely to edge higher but silver may outperform
Mark to Market »
- Latin America packs a punch for UPL in Q2, but there is no earnings upgrades yet
- Shoppers Stop Q2 results: Over to the festive quarter now
- Q2 results done, what ICICI Bank investors should focus on
- ITC Q2 results 2018-19: Smoke signals don’t bring good news
- BHEL’s dim Q2 results hint at economic headwinds in India