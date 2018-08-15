Global markets wrap: Stocks fall, dollar gains as risk-off mood lingers

Investors are scrambling for solid indications that markets are out of the woods following the latest pummeling. Photo:

Sydney: Asian stocks fell and the dollar held at a 14-month high as risk appetite continued to be tested by the recent Turkey-induced turmoil.

Shares fell in Japan, Hong Kong and China. Chinese technology stocks came under pressure with Tencent Holdings Ltd. leading declines ahead of its earnings and after e-commerce company Vipshop Holdings Ltd. slid more than 10% post results. Treasury yields climbed to 2.90% as the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index traded at the highest since June 2017. The yen declined.

Even with the S&P 500 Index rising for the first time in five days, albeit amid thin summer trading, caution remains with the bull market in U.S. stocks just one week away from becoming the longest in history and as trade tensions between China and the U.S. linger. Markets have been rocked over the past week as turmoil in Turkey weighed on sentiment across many emerging and developed-nation assets.

Investors are still scrambling for solid indications that markets are out of the woods following the latest pummeling. The wave of volatility engulfing emerging markets is making it increasing likely that Indonesia hikes interest rates again in its policy decision Wednesday that economists say is a close call.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong intervened to defend its peg to the dollar for the first time in three months after the local currency fell to the weak end of its trading band. Oil extended declines as focus returned to near-term supply risks. Markets are closed in South Korea and India for holidays.