Rajnath Singh reviews administrative issues of central paramilitary forces

Union home minister Rajnath Singh. File photo: Mint

New Delhi: Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday reviewed the administrative issues of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) at a meeting with minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju, home secretary Rajiv Gauba and senior officials of home ministry and CAPFs.

While taking stock of the recruitment and promotion procedures of the CAPFs, Singh called for initiation of special mechanisms for reducing delays and fast-tracking recruitment process.

“The union home minister also gave directions for improving the availability of housing and medical facilities to the CAPFs with a view to enhance the living conditions of the forces, especially those serving in the remote and far-flung areas,” the ministry said in a statement.

Singh also called for making available at least Rs1 crore from various sources to those families of jawans who have been martyred.