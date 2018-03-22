Rajnath Singh reviews administrative issues of central paramilitary forces
New Delhi: Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday reviewed the administrative issues of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) at a meeting with minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju, home secretary Rajiv Gauba and senior officials of home ministry and CAPFs.
While taking stock of the recruitment and promotion procedures of the CAPFs, Singh called for initiation of special mechanisms for reducing delays and fast-tracking recruitment process.
“The union home minister also gave directions for improving the availability of housing and medical facilities to the CAPFs with a view to enhance the living conditions of the forces, especially those serving in the remote and far-flung areas,” the ministry said in a statement.
Singh also called for making available at least Rs1 crore from various sources to those families of jawans who have been martyred.
Latest News »
- Evaluating corporate strategy today
- How Janaagraha is helping reshape urban governance through citizen participation
- Schools need space for digital makers
- Why it pays to be the early bird in adopting a cybersecurity strategy
- For artificial intelligence, good quality data is a necessity, says Guido Jouret
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors