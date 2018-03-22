 Rajnath Singh reviews administrative issues of central paramilitary forces - Livemint
Rajnath Singh reviews administrative issues of central paramilitary forces

While taking stock of the recruitment and promotion procedures of the CAPFs, Rajnath Singh calls for initiation of special mechanisms to reduce delays and fast-track recruitment process
Last Published: Thu, Mar 22 2018. 11 18 PM IST
Shaswati Das
Union home minister Rajnath Singh. File photo: Mint
New Delhi: Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday reviewed the administrative issues of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) at a meeting with minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju, home secretary Rajiv Gauba and senior officials of home ministry and CAPFs.

While taking stock of the recruitment and promotion procedures of the CAPFs, Singh called for initiation of special mechanisms for reducing delays and fast-tracking recruitment process.

“The union home minister also gave directions for improving the availability of housing and medical facilities to the CAPFs with a view to enhance the living conditions of the forces, especially those serving in the remote and far-flung areas,” the ministry said in a statement.

Singh also called for making available at least Rs1 crore from various sources to those families of jawans who have been martyred.

