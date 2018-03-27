Andhra Pradesh special status: YSR Congress, BJP stay away from all-party meet

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. YSRC has objected to Naidu leading a fight for securing special category status and asserted that it would not be party to “yet another conspiracy” of the chief minister. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Amaravati: Amid boycott by the principal opposition party YSR Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday convened an all-party meeting to discuss the next course of action for securing the state’s rights under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Naidu, however, said he would visit New Delhi on 2 and 3 April to meet leaders of various political parties and seek their support for the state’s fight for its rights. The Jana Sena floated by actor Pawan Kalyan also stayed away from the meeting which was attended by other organisations including industrial and employees’ bodies.

The Jana Sena and Left parties said Naidu’s party, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was to be equally blamed along with the BJP for the injustice being done to the state post-bifurcation. Though friendly with the Jana Sena, the Left parties attended the four-hour-long meeting but did not support a resolution proposed by the chief minister.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) state secretary P. Madhu and CPI secretary K. Ramakrishna hit out at the chief minister, saying he was only trying to “wash his sins off.” “You booked cases against us and threw us in jails when we were fighting for the state’s cause,” they said, referring to the agitations over the last three years seeking special category status (SCS) for the state.

The Congress and various other organisations, however, backed the resolution. They said they would support any fight taken up by the state government against the Centre to get the Reorganisation Act and the promises made in Rajya Sabha ahead of the bifurcation, including grant of special category status, fully implemented.

The YSRC, in a statement, objected to Naidu leading a fight for securing SCS and asserted that it would not be party to “yet another conspiracy” of the chief minister. Terming the meeting a “political ploy” of the TDP, Jana Sena founder-president Pawan Kalyan said the chief minister lacked a “strong will and commitment” to bring out a positive result.

“The so-called all-party meet should have been held three years ago when the BJP was trying to get away from fulfilling its promise of granting SCS to AP,” he said. “The TDP is now seeking to push the blame on all other parties to cover up its wrong deeds,” Kalyan said.

Meanwhile, an official release said the resolution at the ‘all-party-organisations’ meet decided to “awaken people in the next ten days and prepare them for the fight to protect the state’s interests.” All those committed to the state’s cause should sport black badges and protest the Centre’s attitude, the release said, referring to another decision taken at the meeting.

It quoted the employees’ organisations as saying that they would work extra hours in “Japanese style” to register their protest. The state government, at the meeting, circulated a 118-page note on the bifurcation issues and a 17-page summary of utilization certificates submitted to the Centre for central funds.