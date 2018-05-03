Rahul Gandhi corners BJP on its support for Reddys
Ballari, Karnataka: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not just helped the Reddy brothers come out of jail but is now trying to send them all to the state legislature.
Referring to Gali Janardhana Reddy, the alleged kingpin of Karnataka’s illegal iron ore mining and his aides as “the most corrupt”, Gandhi said that the BJP had given eight tickets to those associated with him to contest the upcoming polls.
Though the BJP top leadership has kept its distance from Janardhana Reddy, the party has given tickets to his brothers and aides including fielding B.Sriramalu against Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah in Badami.
Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims to fight corruption but has named B. S.Yeddyurappa, who was jailed in 2011 on corruption charges, as the party’s chief ministerial candidate.
Gandhi said the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were against the ideas of 12th century social reformer Basavanna and his teachings. “Nudidhante Nade (do as you say), Modiji,” Gandhi said, referring to Basavanna’s famous saying.
Gandhi said Modi should do as he says on issues such as depositing Rs15 lakh into the accounts of every Indian citizen. He said that the BJP and RSS were attacking people’s religion and beliefs.
Listing the achievements of the Congress, Gandhi said education for girls till graduation was free in Karnataka as compared to Modi’s home state of Gujarat where most institutions are privatized and take at least Rs15 lakh donations.
Gandhi’s comments come on a day Modi accused the Congress of bringing disrepute to the people of Ballari over illegal mining.
