One killed, nine injured in blast in Kolkata’s Nagerbazar area

The blast occurred outside the office of Panchu Roy, the chairperson of South Dum Dum Municipality. Photo: Twitter/ANI

Kolkata: A low-intensity socket bomb explosion in Kolkata killing an eight year old has sparked political controversy in West Bengal. At least 9 people, including the child’s mother has been injured.

The blast took place at Kazipara, Nagerbazar, outside the office of Panchu Roy, the chairperson of South Dum Dum Municipality. The police confirmed the explosion was caused by a crude bomb and was not a cylinder blast as was conceived initially.

Roy accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of carrying out the blast. He attends this office every Tuesday.

“This was a planned attack,” Roy said claiming himself to be the target.

“The BJP is making a fuss about Islampur and targeting the chairman in South Dum Dum with bombs,” said Jyotipriya Mallick, a minister in the West Bengal cabinet. He said Trinamool will take care of the injured and the family of the deceased.

Dilip Ghosh, the president of BJP’s state unit, rejected the claims made by Roy and Mallick. “Trinamool Congress itself is behind all the hooliganism in the state,” Ghosh said. He claimed that blaming the BJP was Trinamool’s way of shedding responsibilities.

The ruling party was also attacked by Sujan Chakraborty, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) lawmaker. “It is time that the chief minister quits playing dirty politics and takes care of the people of the state,” Chakraborty said.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, the commissioner of Barrackpore Police confirmed the blast that killed Bibhas Dutta. The bomb disposal squad of the Criminal Investigation Department was also at the spot.