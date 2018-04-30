 Saradha scam: ED summons Chidambaram’s wife - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Politics

Saradha scam: ED summons Chidambaram’s wife

Nalini Chidambaram’s name was mentioned in a letter by Saradha scam main accused Sudipta Sen to CBI in April 2013
Last Published: Mon, Apr 30 2018. 11 18 PM IST
Shaswati Das
Nalini Chidambaram, wife of former Union minister P. Chidambaram. Photo: HT
Nalini Chidambaram, wife of former Union minister P. Chidambaram. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday directed Nalini Chidambaram, wife of former Union minister P. Chidambaram, to appear before it on 7 May in Kolkata in connection with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

Nalini Chidambaram’s name was mentioned in a letter by Saradha scam main accused Sudipta Sen to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April 2013. Sen had alleged that Nalini Chidambaram had received over Rs1 crore over 18 months. The CBI had also sought her response in 2014. Mint could not reach Nalini Chidambaram for a comment.

First Published: Mon, Apr 30 2018. 11 18 PM IST
Topics: Saradha scam P. Chidambaram Nalini Chidambaram ED CBI

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »