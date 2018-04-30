Saradha scam: ED summons Chidambaram’s wife

Nalini Chidambaram, wife of former Union minister P. Chidambaram. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday directed Nalini Chidambaram, wife of former Union minister P. Chidambaram, to appear before it on 7 May in Kolkata in connection with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

Nalini Chidambaram’s name was mentioned in a letter by Saradha scam main accused Sudipta Sen to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April 2013. Sen had alleged that Nalini Chidambaram had received over Rs1 crore over 18 months. The CBI had also sought her response in 2014. Mint could not reach Nalini Chidambaram for a comment.