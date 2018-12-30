Govt appoints four new Information Commissioners
Last Published: Sun, Dec 30 2018. 09 39 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre has appointed four new Information Commissioners in the Central Information Commission, a government order said Sunday.
The RTI body currently has three Information Commissioners as against the strength of 11, including the Chief Information Commissioner.
President Ram Nath Kovind has cleared the appointment of Yashwardhan Kumar Sinha, Vanaja N Sarna, Neeraj Kumar Gupta and Suresh Chandra as information commissioners in the CIC, the government order accessed by PTI said.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)
First Published: Sun, Dec 30 2018. 09 39 PM IST
