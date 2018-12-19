Govt to seek interim dividend from RBI: Garg

Economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg on Wednesday said the government will seek interim dividend from the Reserve Bank of India. He also said that the expert committee on Economic Capital Framework has virtually been finalised. “Hopefully soon, it will be announced,” he said on the sidelines of an event here.

Garg also said the finance ministry was likely to seek approval from Parliament for additional funding for state-run banks on Thursday. The proposal will be part of the overall supplementary demand for grants to be laid before Parliament, Garg added.

Over the last two months the government and the Reserve Bank of India have been at loggerheads on several issues, including the government’s proposal to ease capital and lending curbs for state-run banks. New RBI governor Shaktikanta Das was appointed after Urjit Patel resigned. His bureaucratic links are expected to heal a rift between the RBI and the government.

