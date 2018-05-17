Congress murdered democracy by making offer to JD(S) for forming govt: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah accused Congress of ‘murdering democracy’ in the aftermath of the Karnataka assembly election results. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Democracy was murdered the moment ‘desperate’ Congress made an ‘opportunist’ offer to the JD(S) to form the government in Karnataka for “petty political gains”, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah said on Thursday while hitting back at the Congress over its “murder of democracy” accusation.

The Congress had on Wednesday termed Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision to invite BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa to form the government as “murder of democracy and trampling of Constitution”.

Responding to the accusation, Shah, in a tweet, said, “The ‘Murder of Democracy’ happens the minute a desperate Congress made an ‘opportunist’ offer to the JD(S), not for Karnataka’s welfare but for their petty political gains. Shameful!” He also cited the fall in Congress tally from 122 in 2013 to 78 seats this time and said his party’s number stood at 104 seats, suggesting that the BJP has the mandate to form the government.

“Who has the people’s mandate in Karnataka? The BJP, which has won 104 seats. Or Congress which dropped to 78 seats, whose own CM and Ministers lost by big margins. JD(S) who won only 37 seats and lost their deposits on several others. People are wise to realise,” he said in another tweet.

BJP legislature party leader Yeddyurappa was on Thursday sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka for a second time, after an overnight high-voltage legal battle in the Supreme Court which refused to stay his swearing-in.

Yeddyurappa has 15 days to prove his majority in the Assembly. The BJP has 104 MLAs in the House, eight short of the magic figure of 112. On the other hand, the Congress and JD(S), which have already announced post-poll tie-up, have won 78 and 37 seats respectively.

Launching a fusillade against Karnataka governor Vala after he invited the BJP to form the government in the state, the Congress had on Wednesday dubbed him a “stooge” of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and termed his decision as “murder of democracy and trampling of Constitution”.