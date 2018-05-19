H.D. Kumaraswamy invited to form govt in Karnataka, to take oath on Monday
Bengaluru: Hours after B.S. Yeddyurappa of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) quit as Karnataka chief minister on Saturday, Governor Vajubhai Vala invited the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress combine to form government in the state.
The Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress combine has been invited to form government by the governor and the swearing in ceremony will take place on 21 May, JDS leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said in Bengaluru.
Speaking to reporters after meeting the governor Vala, Kumaraswamy said the governor has given him 15 days to prove the majority, “but we will do it much before.”
Kumaraswamy’s meeting with the governor came hours after B.S. Yeddyurappa stepped down as chief minister without facing the floor test in the assembly as the BJP fell short of numbers.
The post election stitched alliance of JDS and Congress, which claims the support of 117 members, has already staked it’s claim to form the government and said it would be headed by Kumaraswamy, who would be the chief minister for a second time.
The 12 May assembly polls threw up a hung assembly, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 104 seats. The Congress got 78 seats and the JD(S), 37.
More From Politics »
- Yeddyurappa, a seasoned oarsman who failed to safely anchor the BJP boat in Karnataka
- 4 dead, 10 critically ill after consuming spurious liquor in Kanpur
- We are awaiting governor’s invite to form govt: Kumaraswamy
- Angela Merkel says she’ll seek China as free-trade ally on Beijing trip
- Foreign nations have shown interest in Akash missile, says DRDO
Latest News »
Yeddyurappa, a seasoned oarsman who failed to safely anchor the BJP boat in Karnataka
H.D. Kumaraswamy invited to form govt in Karnataka, to take oath on Monday
4 dead, 10 critically ill after consuming spurious liquor in Kanpur
We are awaiting governor’s invite to form govt: Kumaraswamy
Angela Merkel says she’ll seek China as free-trade ally on Beijing trip
Mark to Market »
Tata Steel hitches itself firmly to India’s economic growth story
Escorts: Rural demand props up Q4, other businesses do well too
Higher debt due to expansion may weigh on JSW Steel shares
Bajaj Finance Q4: Consumer business nets another stellar quarter
KEC’s Q4 results reveal strength as well as some underlying concerns