SC rejects BJP’s plea against Calcutta HC order on rathyatra
Last week, a division bench of the Calcutta high court set aside a single bench order that allowed BJP to take out rathyatra
Kolkata: In a major blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the Supreme Court on Monday rejected its appeal to hear its petition against a Calcutta high court order on an ‘urgent’ basis. The matter is related to a rathyatra or chariot rally program that was supposed to be flagged off by the party president Amit Shah.
Last week, a division bench of the Calcutta high court set aside a single bench order that allowed the party to take out these rallies. The division bench had returned the matter to the single bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty, asking the bench to hear the matter afresh considering the inputs from the intelligence report submitted by the state.
The state had submitted that according to the intelligence report there were chances of communal disharmony along the proposed route of the yatra. The rallies were supposed to cover all forty-two assembly constituencies of the state before meeting at Kolkata for a rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On Monday, BJP workers clashed with the police at Basirhat in the North 24 Parganas district of the state. The workers were protesting against the state’s decision to not allow the party to take out the rallies. Similar programs were carried out across the state. However, this gathering went violent and started pelting stones at the police, said a senior police official who asked not to be identified.
“The mob was infiltrated by outsiders who created this mayhem,” said Dilip Ghosh the president of the party’s local wing. “We had informed the police about our event and they should have made necessary arrangements,” he added.
Jyotipriyo Mullick, a minister in the West Bengal cabinet and lawmaker from the Habra constituency in North 24 Parganas said the BJP is a disorganized party which can’t organize peaceful demonstrations. “Those who threw stones at the police were BJP workers,” he added.
Police officials said that about 60 men were arrested in the incident.
More From Politics »
- I-T dept allows manual filing by resident, NRI taxpayers for nil/lower TDS certificate
- Chabahar port: India, Afghanistan, Iran agree on routes for trade and transit corridors
- Consumer protection bill aims to reduce cost of litigation: Govt
- SC to hear Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute on 4 January
- China to allow victims of IP theft to sue for damages
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat a/cs of Micro Leasing to recover Rs 58 crore
- Air India plans to start Lucknow-Najaf flights from January second week
- I-T dept allows manual filing by resident, NRI taxpayers for nil/lower TDS certificate
- Patanjali says still interested in Ruchi Soya, lead bidder Adani Wilmar raises asset concerns
- SC rejects BJP’s plea against Calcutta HC order on rathyatra