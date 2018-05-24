India-Netherlands ties: Modi welcomes Dutch PM Mark Rutte
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrived in New Delhi on Thursday on a two-day visit to India
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte to India and said he looks forward to holding talks with him later in the day. Rutte’s visit comes within a year of Modi’s trip to the Netherlands in June last.
“India welcomes you Prime Minister Rutte. I look forward to our talks today,” Modi tweeted in English and Dutch. Earlier, Rutte had tweeted in Hindi saying he is happy to be in beautiful India.
“India and the Netherlands have shared close relations for the past 70 years which have strengthened over the passage of time. Eager to meet @narendramodi,” he wrote on Twitter.
भारत में आपका स्वागत है प्रधानमंत्री जी।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2018
Welkom in India @MinPres Rutte! Wij zijn erg blij u te kunnen ontvangen.
India welcomes you Prime Minister Rutte. I look forward to our talks today. #NLIndia https://t.co/yyU9GlT2Lj
Rutte arrived in New Delhi on Thursday on a two-day visit to India.
More From Politics »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Sterlite protests: DMK, allies call for day-long Tamil Nadu bandh tomorrow
- Vedanta warns of aluminium production cuts on coal curbs
- India-Netherlands ties: Modi welcomes Dutch PM Mark Rutte
- Europe’s biggest fund says Indian bond gloom to last a year
- Lenovo’s profit plunges 69% as PC market remains lifeless