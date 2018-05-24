 India-Netherlands ties: Modi welcomes Dutch PM Mark Rutte - Livemint
India-Netherlands ties: Modi welcomes Dutch PM Mark Rutte

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrived in New Delhi on Thursday on a two-day visit to India

PTI
Dutch PM Mark Rutte’s visit comes within a year of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to the Netherlands in June last. Photo: AP
Dutch PM Mark Rutte’s visit comes within a year of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to the Netherlands in June last. Photo: AP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte to India and said he looks forward to holding talks with him later in the day. Rutte’s visit comes within a year of Modi’s trip to the Netherlands in June last.

“India welcomes you Prime Minister Rutte. I look forward to our talks today,” Modi tweeted in English and Dutch. Earlier, Rutte had tweeted in Hindi saying he is happy to be in beautiful India.

“India and the Netherlands have shared close relations for the past 70 years which have strengthened over the passage of time. Eager to meet @narendramodi,” he wrote on Twitter.

Rutte arrived in New Delhi on Thursday on a two-day visit to India.

First Published: Thu, May 24 2018. 01 09 PM IST
