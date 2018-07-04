Maharashtra govt tables supplementary demands of ₹11,445 crore

A file photo of Maharashtra chief minister Devender Fadnavis.

Nagpur: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday tabled supplementary demands of ₹11,445 crore on the opening day of the monsoon session of the state legislature here in Nagpur.

Since it came to power in October 2014, the Devendra Fadnavis-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has so far raised supplementary demands of over ₹1.5 trillion. In the current fiscal alone, it has raised demands for ₹15,316 crore, which includes the ₹3,871 crore during the February-March budget session.

Maharashtra’s minister of state for finance Deepak Kesarkar said out of the additional grants demanded on Wednesday, ₹8,349 crore will be a direct burden on the state’s annual budget. “This is what the state has to provide for from its budget as a matching grant for central government programmes in Maharashtra.”

Kesarkar said the state was providing for the repayment of ₹1,520 crore loans it had taken to purchase tur dal (pigeon pea) from farmers, besides ₹2,515 crore for rural development programmes. The supplementary demands also include ₹850 crore for metro projects, ₹300 crore for the Bharat Net programme, and ₹250 crore as seed capital for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

He said of the total supplementary demands raised so far, nearly ₹52,000 crore was a direct burden on the state’s budget. The biggest component of supplementary demands is the farm loan waiver, for which the state had to provide ₹35,000 crore. “Of this, ₹26,000 crore has already been released and we expect an additional allocation of ₹9,000 crore for the remaining beneficiaries. There isn’t any cause for worry on that front,” Kesarkar added.

With Maharashtra agreeing to implement the 7th Pay Commission recommendations for state government employees, the state government will have to shell out an additional ₹23,000 crore every year. The supplementary demands raised so far has provided for ₹10,000 crore towards the revised wages.

Conceding that the state’s fiscal deficit stood at ₹58,975 crore, Kesarkar exuded confidence that the deficit will be offset by a buoyant revenue collection. “Goods and services tax (GST) collection in the first quarter of this fiscal year is 39% higher than that of the corresponding period in 2017. In June, the collection has been 21% higher year-on-year. Last fiscal, Maharashtra collected ₹1.15 trillion from GST. This fiscal, the collection is already more than ₹21,000 crore. If this trend continues, we might be able to offset the loss on account of fiscal deficit,” he added.