Iran threatens to ‘vigorously’ resume enrichment if US quits nuclear deal

Iran said it is not seeking to acquire a nuclear bomb, but its ‘probable’ response to a US withdrawal of the N-deal would be to restart production of enriched uranium
Last Published: Sun, Apr 22 2018. 12 42 PM IST
AFP
Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo: Reuters
New York:Iran is ready to “vigorously” resume nuclear enrichment if the United States ditches the 2015 nuclear deal, and further “drastic measures” are being considered in response to a US exit, Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned.

Zarif told reporters in New York that Iran is not seeking to acquire a nuclear bomb, but that Tehran’s “probable” response to a US withdrawal would be to restart production of enriched uranium—a key bomb-making ingredient.

“America never should have feared Iran producing a nuclear bomb, but we will pursue vigorously our nuclear enrichment,” Zarif said.

US President Donald Trump has set a 12 May deadline for the Europeans to “fix” the 2015 agreement that provides for curbs to Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for relief from financial sanctions.

First Published: Sun, Apr 22 2018. 12 26 PM IST
Topics: Iran Iran nuclear enrichment US-Iran nuclear deal Iran nuclear bomb Donald Trump

