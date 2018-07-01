GST has brought growth, simplicity: PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi says GST is boosting formalisation, enhancing productivity, furthering ‘Ease of Doing Business’, benefitting small and medium enterprises
New Delhi: On the first anniversary of the GST regime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the tax as a tool that has brought growth, simplicity and transparency.
“It is boosting formalisation, enhancing productivity, furthering ‘Ease of Doing Business’, benefitting small and medium enterprises,” the prime minister tweeted. In his recent Mann Ki Baat radio address, Modi had described the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a fine example of cooperative federalism.
He had termed it as a “festival of honesty” which has ended ‘inspector raj’ in the country. In a series of tweets, the prime minister also greeted doctors on Doctors’ Day. “Theirs is one of the noblest professions of humanity. It is gladdening to see Indian doctors distinguishing themselves globally and being at the forefront of pathbreaking research and innovation,” he said.
He also wished Chartered Accountants on CA Day. “Widely recognised for their work and emphasis on corporate governance, the CA community has a vital role in nation building. May the CA community keep contributing towards India’s growth,” he tweeted.
More From Politics »
- GST dealt a big blow to fiscal federalism and is a disappointment: Thomas Isaac
- GST led to greater formalization of economy by increasing taxpayer base: Sushil Kumar Modi
- GST: A brewing ground for litigation?
- GST has cleared road blocks, faced speed breakers, but has a long way to go
- Single tax return form under GST may come in by December: Hasmukh Adhia
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- UPL discovers a silver lining in US-China trade war, but risks persist
- Premium scooters are powering ahead of their staid counterparts
- Rupee risks frequent pain unless India fixes its thirst for imports
- Disclosures at Fortis paint a scary picture, investors seek deliverance
- Cement firms increasingly opting for brownfield expansion