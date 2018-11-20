Won’t contest 2019 LS polls, says Sushma Swaraj
Sushma Swaraj ruled herself out citing health reasons
New Delhi: Union external affairs minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday indicated that she will not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Swaraj ruled herself out citing health reasons. “It is the party which decides, but I have made up my mind not to contest the next Lok Sabha elections. I have health restraints.” Swaraj was responding to a question during a press conference in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
The state goes to poll on 28 November.
Swaraj, 66, had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016. She is currently a member of the Lok Sabha from Vidisha constituency of Madhya Pradesh. Swaraj has been elected to the Lower House four times and was a member of the Rajya Sabha for three terms. She had also been a member of the Haryana legislative assembly for two terms.
