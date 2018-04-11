Digital revolution transforming India, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad said many government welfare schemes employ digital technology. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Electronics and information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said a digital revolution is transforming India socially and economically with inclusive growth, new business and job opportunities and elimination of middlemen.

Addressing business leaders at the CNBC-TV18’s India Business Leader Awards 2018 presented by Standard Chartered in the national capital on 6 April, Prasad said a nation progresses when elected leaders and business captains work in sync. Prasad said digital transformation has led to the country of 1.3 billion people having 1.21 billion mobile phones, 500 million smartphones and 1.2 billion Aadhaar-verifiable, digital identity. “We linked up all these together and started delivering pro-poor services. In the last three years, we have saved Rs83,000 crore which used to be pocketed by middlemen,” he said , adding that it is the job of the government to create convenient and conducive conditions for progress and the responsibility of the business leaders to deliver.

Prasad said many welfare schemes employ digital technology. “When I took charge as the minister, there were only two mobile factories. In the last three-and-a-half years, 120 mobile phone manufacturing factories have come up in India. Noida and Greater Noida alone have 54 factories. By March end, when the results come, the total revenue would be Rs1,32,000 crore and our ambition is to make 50 crore mobile phones,” he said, adding that India is also exporting mobile phones now.