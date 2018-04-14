Congress accuses BJP of ‘anti-Dalit mindset’, says the party eroding Ambedkar’s legacy
New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of ‘eroding’ the legacy of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was merely paying him lip service as his party and the RSS have an ‘anti-Dalit mindset’.
Congress leader Kumari Selja also charged the prime minister with doing politics over the legacy of the Dalit icon.
“The BJP and RSS have an ‘anti-Dalit’ mindset as their government has abolished the sub-plan for SC/STs, have talked of ending reservation and amendment to the Constitution which was framed by Ambedkar,” Selja said while addressing a press conference on Ambedkar Jayanti.
“They are simply paying lip service (to Ambedkar), as the prime minister is prone to -- time and again. (It) does not take away the fact that they are trying to erode the legacy of Baba Saheb Ambedkar,” she said.
Latest News »
- Karnataka elections 2018: Rahul Gandhi likely to make 3 road show in the state
- CWG 2018: Saina Nehwal, P.V. Sindhu set up all-Indian final, Srikanth too enters final
- Syria strikes: All you need to know
- Apple warns employees to stop leaking information to media
- Kathua gangrape case: UN chief says guilty must be held accountable
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Infosys wakes up investors from slumber
The ICICI Bank board owes it to its investors to clear the air
Is Reliance Jio set to take over the digital lives of Indians?
Court verdict on Bt cotton a blow to Monsanto, but not the end of the road
In an election year, investors should stay away from Indian Oil, BPCL, HPCL