Maoists kill TDP MLA, former Andhra MLA in Visakhapatnam

New Delhi: Striking outside their regular operations zone of Chhattisgarh, Maoists on Sunday killed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) member of legislative assembly (MLA) from the Araku constituency Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma in Visakhapatnam district.

Senior police officers from the region said that Maoist leader Akkiraju has established a base in the Araku valley in the past few months.

The Andhra-Odisha border region is being seen by Maoists as a safe corridor between the Dandakaranya region in Chhattisgarh (areas such as Sukma and Dantewada) and the forests of Jharkhand, prompting them to expand their base in the region, according to intelligence reports reviewed by Mint.

“They discussed the need to expand their battle zone towards the north and then to the east to create a corridor with their old battle zones of Odisha and Jharkhand,” the intelligence report said.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu condemned the killing of Sarveswara Rao and Soma by Maoists.

“Such attacks and murders are a blot on humanity. All believers of democracy should condemn this attack. Kidari and Siveri’s efforts for development of tribals and agency areas are unique,” Naidu said in a statement.