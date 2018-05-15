Karnataka election results LIVE: BJP, Congress in close contest; counting of votes to begin at 8am
The fate of BJP and Congress, and JDS, hangs in balance as Election Commission begins counting of votes at 8 am for Karnataka election results. Here are the live updates
Last Modified: Tue, May 15 2018. 06 32 AM IST
Abhiram Ghadyalpatil, Yunus Lasania and Madhurima Nandy in Bengaluru, and Gyan Varma and Pretika Khanna in New Delhi contributed to this story.
Highlights
- Bengaluru/New Delhi: The high-pitched Karnataka elections is set to hit a crescendo as Election Commission will begin counting of votes for 222 out of 224 assembly constituencies at 8 am today.Both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will watch the Karnataka election results closely since exit polls to the 12 May vote have failed to project a clear majority for either party. A hung assembly will see former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda Janata Dal (Secular), or JDS, emerge as kingmaker.The Rahul Gandhi-led Congress, however, would like to break the jinx of no political party retaining the reins of power since 1985, when the erstwhile Janata Dal formed the government under Ramakrishna Hegde for a second consecutive term. The BJP would like to continue its dream run of winning key assembly elections under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership since 2014.Here are the Karnataka election results live updates:
- 06.31 am IST Ahead of Karnataka election results, Congress rushes top guns to state to prevent a GoaNew Delhi: Once bitten, twice shy! The Congress is taking no chances in Karnataka and has sent in its top guns to avoid a repeat of the Goa and Manipur fiascos in the past, where it failed to form government despite emerging as the largest party.The party has sent senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot to Karnataka where election results will be declared today. The Congress has, however, been ‘bitten’ thrice, as it failed to retain power in Meghalaya recently, despite emerging as the largest party and the leadership rushing Kamal Nath and Ahmed Patel to the state to build on the advantage. PTIAbhiram Ghadyalpatil, Yunus Lasania and Madhurima Nandy in Bengaluru, and Gyan Varma and Pretika Khanna in New Delhi contributed to this story.
First Published: Tue, May 15 2018. 06 32 AM IST
