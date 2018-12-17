Ashok Gehlot takes oath as Rajasthan CM, Sachin Pilot as deputy

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (centre). Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot today took oath as the Rajasthan chief minister in the outdoor venue of Jaipur’s Albert Hall. Sachin Pilot was sworn in as his deputy. The chief ministerial swearing-in ceremony in Rajasthan was the first of the three scheduled for today—Kamal Nath will take oath in Madhya Pradesh and Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh—after the Congress wrested the three states from the Bharatiya Janata Party a week ago.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who attended the Rajasthan swearing-in, will also be present in the oath-taking ceremonies functions in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh as well.

This is the third time Gehlot has become the Rajasthan chief minister, with earlier stints in 1998-2003 and 2008-2013. Governor Kalyan Singh administered the oath to Gehlot and Pilot. Both the leaders took oath in Hindi; Pilot was seen donning a traditional Rajasthani saafa, or headgear.

The event saw attendance from the entire top brass of the Congress—including Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, parliamentarians and party functionaries. Former chief minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje also attended the function.

Opposition leaders, including Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah, Janata Dal (Secular) chief H.D. Devegpwda, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Hemant Soren, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham’s Kanimozhi and M.K. Stalin, were also present at the swearing-in.