EC moves SC, seeks safeguards for election commissioners

BJP spokesperson Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay has filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the centre to confer rule-making authority on the EC on the lines vested with the Supreme Court to empower it to make election-related rules. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Election Commission of India (EC) has sought an amendment in the Constitutional provisions seeking protection for election commissioners from being removed by the chief election commissioner.

In a counter affidavit before the top court, EC has said that the proposed amendment will ensure that both the election commissioners are offered the “same or similar protection under the law”.

The court was hearing a plea by advocate and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking a direction to the centre to confer rule-making authority on the EC on the lines vested with the Supreme Court to empower it to make election-related rules.

It also sought steps to provide an independent secretariat to the EC.

“The element of independence sought to be achieved under the Constitution is not exclusively for an individual alone but for the institution. Hence, autonomy to the EC can only be strengthened if the election commissioners are also provided with the similar protection as that of the CEC,” the plea said.

PTI contributed to this story