Modi on Karnataka election results: Congress tried to paint BJP as party of Hindi-speaking states

PM Narendra Modi also condemned the violence in West Bengal during the panchayat polls on Monday. File photo: Mint

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed victory in Karnataka on Tuesday and accused Congress party of trying to attempt a backdoor entry to power in what was clearly a hung assembly mandate.

PM Modi, lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, for attempting to divide the nation on caste and regional lines.

“It is so disappointing to see that a party which has ruled for several years after independence has now started hurting India’s federal structure. Not only has the party tried to divide north from south and Centre from state, but this will only harm them in future assembly and general elections,” PM Modi said at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

Modi also added that Congress had failed miserably in trying to paint the BJP as a regionally restricted party.

“They tried to make us look like a party for the north, Hindi-speaking states. But our victory record in Goa, northeast and Gujarat shows that language is no barrier and in Karanataka we did not face any problem at all,” he added.

BJP president Amit Shah, while declining from commenting on the party’s decision on government formation in Karnataka, he also hit out at Congress, stating that the party was staring at its decimation in all upcoming polls.

“The people of Karnataka have shown where the Congress stands. They are now down to 77 seats in Karnataka and we have jumped upto 104 seats. This shows that not only are they losing ground now, but by 2019, they will not hold any sway over the people. By 2020, PM Modi’s vision of New India will be established,” Amit Shah added following the party’s parliamentary board meeting at the BJP headquarters.

While Shah stated that this was “the 15th election that has been won under PM Modi, after winning the first 14,” the party was confident of forming the government in the 2019 general elections “with a clear majority”.

The PM also condemned the violence in West Bengal during the panchayat polls on Monday.

“People were not allowed to file nominations. It isn’t only BJP people who suffered. People from all leading parties, except the one that rules Bengal, suffered. This is serious. It is quite unfortunate that a land as great as West Bengal has to see such sights. It was a total murder of democracy,” he said.