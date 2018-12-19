Suresh Prabhu raises angel tax with finance ministry

Commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The commerce and industry ministry has taken up the issue of ‘angel tax’ notices being sent to startups with the finance ministry, commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu said. Several startups raised concerns regarding taxation of angel funds under Section 56 of the Income Tax Act, which provides for taxation of funds received by an entity.

“We have taken up the issue,” Prabhu said in a tweet.

He said it in response to a tweet by Chairman of Manipal Global Education T V Mohandas Pai, who sought “urgent” intervention by the government in the matter.

An income tax official said ,”notices issued on angel tax to startups may be for those that are not recognised by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP)”.

Earlier in April, the government gave relief to startups by allowing them to avail tax concession if total investment, including funding from angel investors, does not exceed Rs 10 crore.

According to a notification by the commerce and industry ministry, an angel investor picking up stakes in a startup should have a minimum net worth of Rs 2 crore or an average returned income of over Rs 25 lakh in the preceding three financial years.

According to Section 56 of the Income Tax Act, if a closely held company issues its shares at a price more than its fair market value, the amount received in excess of the fair market value will be charged from the company as income from other sources.

Startups also enjoy income tax benefit for three out of seven consecutive assessment years.

To avail the concessions, startups need to approach an eight-member inter-ministerial board of certification.

The government launched the Startup India initiative in January 2016 to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship.

