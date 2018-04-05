Karnataka assembly polls: Election Commission to set up Pink polling booths

The Election Commission is undertaking an extensive campaign to encourage voting through videos and poster campaigns. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: The Election Commission on Wednesday said it will set up Sakhi/Pink polling booths for the first time in the Karnataka assembly elections due to be held on 12 May.

“These pink polling booths will have completely female staff including presiding officers, polling officers, micro observers and security personnel. The pink booths are aimed at empowering women and increasing their participation in the poll process. Around 450 polling booths in Karnataka will have Sakhi polling stations,” the EC said.

The EC is undertaking an extensive campaign to encourage voting through videos and poster campaigns. Former Test cricketer Rahul Dravid has been chosen as the ‘ambassador’ for the upcoming polls.

Chief election commissioner O.P. Rawat and his team are undertaking a three-day visit to the state and meeting with political parties, law enforcement and other agencies to check poll preparedness.

Apart from videos on the Pink booths, the EC also released videos featuring facilities for specially abled voters.

The video shows the EC conducting a door-to-door survey to identify persons with disabilities.

The EC said each polling booth will be equipped with a wheel chair, magnifying glasses and personnel to ensure the differently abled are given priority for entering polling stations.

“In the polling stations where permanent ramps have not been provided, temporary ramps have been created,” according to the statement.

The EC also released a video on how it was sensitising tribal populations in remote areas on voting processes.