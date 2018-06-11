Govt sets up T.C.A. Anant panel to bring transparency in jobs data
The labour ministry sets up a committee headed by former chief statistician of India T.C.A. Anant to bring in transparency in the jobs data calculation and presentation
New Delhi: The union government has set up a committee headed by former chief statistician of India T.C.A. Anant to bring in transparency in the jobs data calculation and presentation, the labour ministry said Monday.
“Government has taken measures in recent past to bring in more transparency in data releases. It would like to present a proper perspective on these issues so that the end users and public at large become aware of the processes involved in generation of these estimates,” said a statement from the labour ministry.
Labour bureau conducts two major surveys on employment scenario—Annual Employment-Unemployment Survey and Quarterly Employment Survey. The Annual Employment Unemployment Survey was later replaced by Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) being conducted by ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI).
The PLFS would not only have annual data on employment-unemployment on rural sector but will also have quarterly data on employment-unemployment on urban sector based on larger sample size. Therefore, the corresponding AEUS data set would be comparable, the ministry argued.
Besides, the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has started releasing monthly payroll data. Several data points on jobs have caused some kind of confusion.
“Therefore, the Government has constituted a Technical Committee under the Chairmanship of former Chief Statistician Prof. T.C.A Anant to look into the above aspects and submit its report at the earliest,” it added.
