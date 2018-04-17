 LIVE: Cash crunch at ATMs, Rahul Gandhi ups the ante against Modi govt - Livemint
LIVE: Cash crunch at ATMs, Rahul Gandhi ups the ante against Modi govt

The Narendra Modi govt faces opposition heat after reports of cash shortage at ATMs in some parts of the country. Here are the latest updates and developments
Last Modified: Tue, Apr 17 2018. 04 30 PM IST
Several parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and poll-bound Karnataka have reported shortage of currency and ATMs running down. File Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint
  • Cash crunch at ATMs from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and poll-bound Karnataka is being reported on Tuesday, giving the Opposition parties fresh ammunition against the Narendra Modi government. A statement by the finance ministry confirmed reports of cash shortages and some ATMs running dry of cash or becoming non-functional in some parts of the country. The government, in turn, led by finance minister Arun Jaitley has said that there was “more than adequate” currency in circulation and the temporary shortage in certain states was being “tackled quickly”. Jaitley also said that he has reviewed the currency situation in the country and is checking with banks and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ensure adequate supply of currency. Here are the latest updates and developments on cash shortage at ATMs:
  • 4.37 pm IST Rahul Gandhi ups the ante against Modi govt
  • 4.35 pm IST Chhattisgarh has been affected by cash crunch: CM Raman Singh
  • 4.33 pm IST Currency ‘imbalance’ due to crop procurement season: SBI chief Rajnish KumarSBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said it would not be correct to state that there is a currency shortage in the country. There has been an “imbalance” due to the crop procurement season, when demand for currency goes up. He said Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are seeing heightened demand due to procurement season. (PTI)
  • 4.31 pm IST Committee formed to address currency shortage: MoS finance Shiv Pratap ShuklaMinister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said the government has formed a committee to address the problem of currency shortage in certain states and the issue would be resolved in next 2-3 days. “The Government has set up state-wise committee and RBI has also formed a committee to transfer currency from one state to other because for money transfer you need the permission of the RBI. It (the shortage) will be solved in 2-3 days,” he said. (PTI)
  • 4.29 pm IST Mamata Banerjee sees currency shortage as a reminder of demonetisationKolkata: Reacting on reports of currency shortage in some states, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee today said the development was a reminder of demonetisation days. “Seeing reports of ATMs running out of cash in several States. Big notes missing. Reminder of #DeMonetisation days. Is there a Financial Emergency going on in the country? #CashCrunch #CashlessATMs,” she said in a tweet.
  • 4.27 pm IST ‘Unusual spurt in demand’ in last 3 months: Finance MinistryA statement by the finance ministry confirmed reports of cash shortages and some ATMs running dry of cash or becoming non-functional in some parts of the country. “There has been unusual spurt in currency demand in the country in last three months,” it said. While currency supply increased by Rs 45,000 crore in the first 13 days of April, “unusual spurt in demand” was seen more in some parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, it said. (PTI)
  • 4.25 pm IST People complain of cash shortage in Vadodara
First Published: Tue, Apr 17 2018. 04 30 PM IST
