Water level rises to 70% in major reservoirs across India
The water level in 91 major reservoirs across the country has risen to 70% of their total storage capacity from 68% last week, says government
New Delhi: The water level in 91 major reservoirs across the country has risen to 70% of their total storage capacity from 68% last week, the government said ton Friday.
As of 12 October, the water storage in the reservoirs was 107.28 billion cubic metres (BCM). It has now increased to 110.012 BCM (for the week ending on 18 October).
The latest water levels in the reservoirs are 93% of the storage reported during the corresponding period last year, the Union water resources ministry said in a statement.
These are 94% of the decadal average for the corresponding period, the statement said.
The reservoirs in states such as Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana have reported lesser storage level than last year.
Major dams in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have reported better storage level vis-a-vis the corresponding period last year.
More From Politics »
- South Korea says halt to US drills may be needed to help denuclearisation talks: reports
- What other cities can learn from the Shimla water crisis
- Satish Jarakiholi resigns as AICC secretary, dissent continues to grow in Karnataka Congress
- Rahul Gandhi steps up attack on PM Modi, says he betrayed farmers, youth
- Sushma Swaraj attends Russian national day event as chief guest
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- South Korea says halt to US drills may be needed to help denuclearisation talks: reports
- JLR sales pick up pace in likely boost to Tata Motors profit
- Pininfarina to roll out $2 million limited edition car by 2020
- Startups Reverse Pitch: Blockchain based data privacy for fintech
- PFRDA seeks to double pension limit under Atal Pension Yojana
Mark to Market »
- In cheer for media stocks, ad spending sustain for second quarter in a row
- World Bank says long-term growth in commodity consumption to weaken
- Tata Steel-Thyssenkrupp merger faces investor hurdle but is not a dealbreaker
- Is Reliance Jio already the second largest telecom firm in India?
- Global capital flows are slowing down