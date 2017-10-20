Water level rises to 70% in major reservoirs across India

A view of Idukki Dam Reservoir. Photo: Anand Venugopal/ Wikimedia Commons

New Delhi: The water level in 91 major reservoirs across the country has risen to 70% of their total storage capacity from 68% last week, the government said ton Friday.

As of 12 October, the water storage in the reservoirs was 107.28 billion cubic metres (BCM). It has now increased to 110.012 BCM (for the week ending on 18 October).

The latest water levels in the reservoirs are 93% of the storage reported during the corresponding period last year, the Union water resources ministry said in a statement.

These are 94% of the decadal average for the corresponding period, the statement said.

The reservoirs in states such as Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana have reported lesser storage level than last year.

Major dams in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have reported better storage level vis-a-vis the corresponding period last year.