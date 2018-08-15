Narendra Modi pledges all round progress in vision for new India by 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address reiterated his commitment to reforms and time-bound implementation of schemes that will bring growth opportunity to every section of society and usher in a new India by 2022. Modi pledged to work continuously for improving the “quality and ease of living” of people.

Modi listed out the progress achieved in key schemes in his first four years in office and said the government’s approach is to aim high while setting goals. “The middle class should not find any difficulty in progressing. The society should get more opportunity to flourish. Women, elders, backward classes, tribals and everyone should get the opportunity to progress as per their desires,” Modi said while giving his vision of a new India by 2022.

The Prime Minister also said that development should not leave anyone behind and that it has to be balanced across the country, irrespective of how geographically far a region may be, whether Ladakh or the North East.

Modi likened India’s economy to an elephant which is now running, implying that reforms have accelerated economic growth.

“In the next three decades, India will give direction to the global economy,” said the Prime Minister. He said that North Eastern region now has access to highways, waterways and information highways. Modi also said that youngsters are turning entrepreneurs in the North East. “There was a time when the North East felt far removed from Delhi. Today, Delhi is at the doorstep of North East,” said Modi.

Giving a progress report of the NDA administration’s first four years in office, Modi said that the roll-out of the goods and services tax (GST) and the bankruptcy code have added to the reform momentum and have bolstered the fundamentals of the economy. The Prime Minister said that from a situation of delayed reforms and policy paralysis that marked the years before the NDA came to power in 2014, the country now is known for its commitment to reform, perform and transform.

“India has become the destination for multi-trillion dollar investments,” said Modi.