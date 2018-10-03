Tough task ahead for monetary policy panel amid increasing global volatility

While the government has taken measures to bridge the CAD gap, they can only help once global volatility subsides. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

As the monetary policy committee (MPC) approaches its second anniversary, decision-making is becoming increasingly difficult, with financial stability concerns overshadowing the growth-inflation dynamics. While on one hand we have inflation reading over the past two months being over 50 basis points (bps) lower than the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) own projections, which otherwise would have called for a pause in the upcoming meeting, the sharp fall in rupee along with elevated crude oil prices are threatening to overshoot the existing sub 5% inflation trajectory over the next six months.

Undoubtedly, higher crude oil prices continue to deteriorate India’s inflation trajectory and twin deficits. We expect Consumer Price Index-based (CPI) inflation at 4.9% by March 2019, with risks skewed on the upside. Meanwhile, financing of the current account deficit or CAD (we expect CAD/GDP at 3.2% at current levels of crude oil prices) is becoming increasingly difficult given the global volatility amid US Fed rate hikes, tightening global liquidity, geopolitics and trade war concerns. Our estimates suggest that the balance of payments (BoP) deficit could widen to $39.3 billion this year from a surplus of $43.6 billion last year. Despite RBI intervention, we expect global uncertainties to continue to weigh on the rupee. While the government has taken measures to bridge the CAD gap, the measures can only help at the margin once global volatility subsides. Meanwhile, the recently announced import tariffs are also not expected to dent import growth significantly given the fast narrowing of output gap. 1QFY19 GDP at 8.2% has further raised the bar.

Against this backdrop, the silver lining is the commitment by the government to adhere to the fiscal target of 3.3% of GDP and the recent cuts in the borrowing program. While a good start, we remain sceptical on the target given the shortfall in GST collections, high crude oil and aggressive spending patterns. Also, the state governments too will need to abide by the fiscal consolidation roadmap to curb demand. Notably, the windfall from higher crude oil prices for states could cushion some shortfall in revenue. However, a few states have already started to cut duty on petroleum products which could become broad-based and begin to stress state finances further.

To make matters worse, domestic liquidity situation has tightened significantly and concerns on credit squeeze are further weighing on market sentiments. Higher expectation of currency in circulation worth ~₹1.7 trillion in 2HFY19, cash build-up by government as per the budgeted estimates and continued stress on foreign exchange reserves have been pointing towards significant need for primary liquidity infusion by the RBI in the second half of the year. The spread of the shorter end of the curve over the repo rate has hardened by over 70bps in 1HFY19 despite the systemic liquidity being broadly comfortable. The recent issues in the non-banking financial companies space have further increased the credit premium which could translate into even higher funding rates if the structural liquidity deficit is not addressed in an appropriate manner. RBI has increased facility to avail liquidity for liquidity coverage ratio by 2% and announced ₹36,000 crore of open market operations in October, which should provide some relief.

However, the risk perception and structural liquidity deficit still remains. While external sector vulnerabilities can be partly tackled by slowing domestic demand and hence RBI may prefer to keep liquidity on the tighter side, clarity on the liquidity stance by the RBI could help. While we believe RBI would prefer to keep liquidity tighter than usual, the core liquidity requirement could still be above ₹3 trillion and to avoid choking growth at this juncture, RBI should be conducting regular OMO purchases (we expect ₹1-1.5 trillion more in 2H). To avoid distorting bond yields too much, RBI could also use the forex swaps to ease the domestic liquidity which could also help in shoring up forex reserves, a much needed confidence booster. Meanwhile, the additional liquidity requirement could continue to be met by term repos.

In a nutshell, while we expect the MPC to increase repo rate by 25 bps in the upcoming policy, it will be crucial to watch out for any tweaks to the policy and liquidity stance.

Upasna Bhardwaj is a senior economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank. The views expressed are personal.