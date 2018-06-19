Tamil Nadu police detain student activist opposing express highway project in Salem

Representational image of Tamil Nadu police personnel. Photo: HT.

Chennai: Police in Salem on Tuesday detained student activist Valarmathi for protesting against the Union government’s eight-lane greenfield express highway between Chennai and Salem. This comes close on the heels of the arrests of actor Mansoor Ali Khan and environmentalist Piyush Manush.

Valarmathi, who questioned the acquisition of farmland for the proposed highway project, was at a meeting organized for villagers around Achankuttapatti in Salem on the issue when she was arrested.

Khan, who had visited Salem last month and had addressed people opposing the Chennai-Salem highway project, was arrested on Sunday on charges of inciting violence.

Salem-based environmentalist Manush, who has been organizing protests against the project was taken into custody on Monday evening, while more than 20 villagers were arrested in Salem the same night.

On Sunday, fisheries minister D. Jayakumar said that everyone should abide by the law and the government would not remain silent if someone incites violence.

Following the continuing detentions, member of Rajya Sabha Kanimozhi tweeted, “Edappadi’s (chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami) keen interest to see the Salem 8-lane project complete would put any ruthless dictator to shame. Shoot to kill. Arrest, NSA. No protests in Tamil Nadu. Hail Palaniswami.”

Recent protests in Thoothukudi against Vedanta’s Sterlite Industries Ltd, turned violent and 13 people were killed in police firing on 22 and 23 May.

Last week, six members of the Makkal Adhikaram organization were booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

Mint had earlier reported that the ₹10,000 crore project under the Union government’s Bharatmala Pariyojana—a highway development programme—is facing stiff opposition from farmers and environmentalists in Tamil Nadu.

Despite the intensifying protests, the state government commenced land survey in the chief minister’s home district Salem on Monday.

The 900-feet-wide express highway between Chennai and Salem, which already has three existing routes, would cover 277.3 km.

According to a detailed project report submitted by Feedback Infra Pvt. Ltd, which provides consultancy services to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), a total of 2,791 hectares of land will be acquired from five districts for the proposed expressway.

However, environmentalists estimate the loss could be much higher.

The highway would also cut through eight reserved forests and will have eight toll plazas.

“With complete access control, connectivity to smaller villages and towns is not possible,” the report says.